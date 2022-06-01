Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A caller reported that the lug nuts on his truck had been loosened. He wasn’t sure when they were loosened.

· Three teens were cited for climbing on the roof of the bandshell at Bogert Park.

· Officers responded to 153 calls on Tuesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· Someone reported their neighbor’s cows were on their property for several days and were concerned they didn’t have access to water. The owner said they’d get the cows back on their property.

· A caller reported a suspicious man parked on the side of the road. The man was pacing while speaking on the phone. A deputy spoke to the man who was out canvassing for a political campaign.

· A deputy observed a window that may have been hit with a pellet gun. After closer inspection the hole in the window was likely from a rock tossed up while the lawn was mowed.

· Deputies responded to 153 calls on Tuesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags