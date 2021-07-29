Loose hounds, tight pants and a captive bobcat: Police Reports for Wednesday, July 28 By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:A person reported that a German shepherd poops their lawn “all the time.” The dog in question was not on the scene. Someone driving a motorcycle dropped their phone, but was able to recover it.A man travelling home to Alaska wanted to know if he could light off fireworks because he could not bring them home. He was informed that fireworks are outlawed in the area.A person’s tight pants accidentally called 911.Officers responded to 123 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report for Wednesday included the following: Some campers were setting up shop where they weren’t supposed to. “They’re not doing anything bad, no campfire,” a deputy said.A nice white rental suburban was left on the side of Reeves Road. A deputy reported that the vehicle looked out of place because it was nice, and just left there.An unhappy looking bobcat was discovered in an enclosure. The caller was concerned for the animal’s wellbeing and said that others on the property believed it was “not as fed as much as it should be.” A deputy reported that the bobcat appeared in good shape.Someone may have let the dogs out. A caller reported four dogs — a long haired retriever, two dachshunds and a shih tzu — were at large, barking and roaming. No dogs were on the scene when a deputy arrived.Deputies responded to 144 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dog Bobcat Zoology Pant Following Gallatin County Detention Center Caller Deputy Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.