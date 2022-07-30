Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone reported their licenses plates were stolen.
· A caller reported a woman coming to her door to ask for butter. The caller believed she was “casing” her house.
· Officers warned four people at a local park to leash their dogs.
· Officers responded to 162 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller reported a truck that drove past their house shot a gun three times into the air.
· Someone reported phallic drawings and derogatory graffiti on their car.
· Three horses were reported loose along Frontage Road.
· Deputies responded to 114 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people on Saturday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.