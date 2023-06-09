Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:

· A man who won $80 at a gambling machine on Main Street and was initially refused payment called police to have the incident documented.

· A woman called police because the new tenants at her former home would not turn over mail that had been sent to the address, including a vehicle title.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

