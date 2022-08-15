The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Officers cited a man for peeing in public.
· A man reported that someone walked onto his deck and turned on his grill. His wife came home and realized the grill was burning and it appeared to be burning for about two hours. The man believed a trespasser, or perhaps a neighborhood child, had turned the grill on.
· A caller reported someone had stolen the emblem off their Mercedes vehicle and wanted the theft on file.
· Officers warned a man for shooting a bow and arrow in a city park. Shooting a bow in city limits is illegal.
· Officers responded to 122 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· About 50 cows were reported to have broken through their fence and were congregating near a road. Law enforcement was working to contact the cow’s owners.
· Deputies warned a driver for not having a license plate affixed to his car. The driver had the license plate in the car but did not have screws to attach it.
· A man wanted to know where he could legally park his car for several days while his driveway was getting repaved.
· Deputies responded to 87 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Monday.
