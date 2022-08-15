Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· Officers cited a man for peeing in public.

· A man reported that someone walked onto his deck and turned on his grill. His wife came home and realized the grill was burning and it appeared to be burning for about two hours. The man believed a trespasser, or perhaps a neighborhood child, had turned the grill on.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

