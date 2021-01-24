The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Officers investigated a downed street light. It appeared the light had been hit by a vehicle.
• Someone's backpack was stolen.
• A driver ran a red light and hit a car.
• A caller reported someone who they thought took part in the Capitol riot.
• A man tried to fight a bouncer.
• Officers broke up a large party.
• A cat was wandering around a parking lot.
• Officers responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Saturday.
