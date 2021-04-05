The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· People were loitering on the top floor of a parking garage.
· A man reported that a video game console was stolen during a party he held. A report was taken.
· A caller was concerned about peacocks at large. The police department contacted animal control about the peacocks.
· Officers received a call about a car driving “like a bat out of hell” with a loud exhaust.
· Officers responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller planning a vacation to the area had questions about open carry laws.
· Someone found a backpack with a passport, ID and a “bunch of ammunition” while floating near Three Forks.
· A woman reported that her purse was stolen. She later called back to said she found it in her house.
· Deputies responded to 87 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 145 people Monday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.