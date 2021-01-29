The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A roommate locked out a man. He said he actually called because the roommate recorded a conversation without his permission. He said he would let “this one slide.”
• Someone found a Christmas tree on a road.
• A man became irate after a caller asked him to put a mask on. The caller said the man threatened to burn the building down.
• Three men outside a caller’s business were drinking and being obnoxious. The caller said they stole a sweatshirt from a rack the caller had outside the store.
• A man refused to wear a mask at a restaurant. The man left after employees called 911.
• Officers responded to 155 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A deputy put sand down so a motorist could get up a hill and leave a hotel.
• A man wanted to know if he could park his camper in a parking lot after drinking in Big Sky. A deputy told him it was up to the property owners.
• The driver of a pickup truck recklessly passed a caller. A deputy warned the driver but found he had a plausible explanation for the pass.
• Deputies responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 158 inmates Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.