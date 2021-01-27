The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone reported a man didn’t show up for work. An officer found out the man was in jail.
• A woman wanted to know if her license was suspended after a recent drunk driving arrest.
• Someone reported a car had six sticks of dynamite in it to dispose of. Officials found the sticks were flares, not dynamite.
• A caller accidentally fired a gun into a ceiling. An officer cited the caller for firing the gun in city limits. Officers found no was injured in the incident.
• A woman had questions about a debit card she received from the Department of Treasury. Officers told her to take it to her bank, but that it seemed real.
• An officer confirmed a fake ID at a liquor store.
• Officers responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A man who had ingested marijuana wanted an officer to check on him. He said he was home alone and didn’t have anyone to talk to. An ambulance crew checked on him.
• People having a bonfire by a lake reported three men from their group were missing. A deputy found them and ensured they had a sober driver.
• Deputies responded to 120 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 156 inmates Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.