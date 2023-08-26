Let the news come to you

Bozeman Police reports for Thursday included:

A caller reported someone mowing their lawn around 4:30 a.m. but officers could find no unnecessary noise in the area.

Three teenage girls were cited for possession of alcohol after they were spotted laying on the sideway and throwing bottles into a road.


