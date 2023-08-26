Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Bozeman Police reports for Thursday included:
A caller reported someone mowing their lawn around 4:30 a.m. but officers could find no unnecessary noise in the area.
Three teenage girls were cited for possession of alcohol after they were spotted laying on the sideway and throwing bottles into a road.
A caller found a corgi puppy wandering around. They eventually reunited it with its owner.
Someone said that people had broken into their outdoor cooler. They suspected “some high school males.”
Officers responded to 95 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office didn’t send reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Friday.
