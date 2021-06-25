The Bozeman Police Department for Thursday included the following:
· A caller near Glen Lake Rotary Park reported falling asleep and waking up with amnesia. He was unsure of his whereabouts. He was taken to a hospital.
· Hotel staff called police to request two men be removed from a hot tub for being drunk and disorderly. Officers found one man and had him leave.
· A woman called concerned about a raccoon entering her yard and injuring her cats. She believed the raccoon lives under her neighbor's shed.
· A woman lost her ring somewhere on Main Street. It had not been returned to the police station.
· A person reported in the afternoon that a dog had been in a hot car since 10 a.m. Officers warned dog owner not to leave the dog in a car on warm days.
· A person called to complain about a loud party. Officers told party hosts to quiet down.
· A caller reported hearing two gunshots. Officers responded and spoke to a neighbor who said there had been fireworks going off.
· Officers responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A cat was stuck on top of a power pole.
· Caller reported that someone had placed a dead crow in a bowl in his yard.
· A dead dog was in the road.
· A caller reported new neighbors that just moved in have "yappy dog that incessantly barks all day while the owners are away at work." A deputy checked the area and couldn't hear the dog.
· A woman said a black bear had been getting into her garbage and bird feeders. Deputies gave her information for Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
· Deputies respond to 163 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Friday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com