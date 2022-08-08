The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported a deer was hit by a car, had a broken leg and needed to be put down. An officer arrived but the deer ran off. Later, an officer found a deer with a broken leg and it ran off again.
· Someone reported seeing a hamster in a glass cage on the dashboard of a parked car. The hamster seemed to be in distress and was in direct sunlight. The car was gone by the time officers arrived.
· A caller reported seeing a dog running while pulling a metal folding chair attached to the dog’s leash.
· A person reported finding a python in their backyard, which was reported missing last week. Officers responded and found a housemate of the snake’s owner who could collect the python.
· Officers responded to 94 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported three to four kids throwing knives dropping knives from a second floor deck and then one kid would throw the knife back up. They said they were “just goofing around.” A responding deputy warned the teens about the hazards of throwing knives.
· Someone reported hitting a badger with their car.
· A deputy found a loose calf and notified the owner.
· Deputies responded to 86 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people on Monday.
