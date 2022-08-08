Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported a deer was hit by a car, had a broken leg and needed to be put down. An officer arrived but the deer ran off. Later, an officer found a deer with a broken leg and it ran off again.

· Someone reported seeing a hamster in a glass cage on the dashboard of a parked car. The hamster seemed to be in distress and was in direct sunlight. The car was gone by the time officers arrived.

