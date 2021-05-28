The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller said three people in dark clothing were trying to get inside an automotive shop.
• Officers spoke to a government class.
• A window had a what appeared to be bullet hole in it and two porta potties were tipped over, a caller reported. Officers determined that the glass was likely hit by a rock.
• Officers helped two gym class.
• Someone's vehicle was left in a handicapped parking spot in front of a leasing office. The vehicle's owner had been arrested, a caller reported. Officers tried and failed to move the vehicle and a property manager called for a tow truck.
• A caller was worried about her safety after giving her address to a scammer impersonating the police department.
• Someone accidentally called police while driving a forklift.
• Officers arrested someone for stealing alcohol from a store and hiding it in a bush.
• Someone accidentally called police while mowing their lawn.
• A caller requested police after they saw liquor store employees drinking while parked. The caller's boss had a confrontation with one of the employees and the man tried to fight him. Both parties left the area, and police warned them for being childish.
• Some people at a party were playing loud music and flipping off a caller's parents and wife, the caller said. About 20 people at the party were on a roof.
• A caller asked police about new concealed carry laws.
• A group of children were spotted throwing cupcakes at vehicles. They were gone by the time officers arrived.
• Someone was playing "horrible electric guitar" in a public area. The musician was warned for playing loud, amplified music.
• Officers responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 people Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.