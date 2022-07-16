The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Two kids were spotted on a fire escape. The caller said they were trying to get onto the roof of a building.
· A caller said her neighbors' cats had destroyed her garden, causing hundreds of dollars of damage. An officer talked with the tenant, who said she "did not know it was not good to let your cat be outdoors all the time."
· A manager wanted an officer to issue a verbal warning to a guest at a pool. A lifeguard was trying to get people out of the pool due to lightning, and the guest was yelling at her.
· A caller suspected that an older lady's cat had attacked a mother duck.
· A bison skull was stolen from someone's front yard.
· A caller reported that a black bear was feasting on trash at their neighbor's house.
· Officers responded to 133 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone reported they'd lost their phone in Big Sky at a Music in the Mountains concert.
· Deputies responded to 105 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Saturday.
