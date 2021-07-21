Ketchup packets, beer pong and tourists on the loose: Police Reports for Tuesday, July 20 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 21, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A person reported that they saw someone squeezing ketchup packets on their vehicle.· A man was sitting in the shade reading a book near a park. A person reported him because they felt that he was suspicious. · Two tourists on vacation were arguing with employees about using a bathroom in a closed business.· People were playing beer pong in an alley.· Officers responded to 110 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A person out jogging accidentally called when they tried to adjust the volume on their phone. They didn’t have an emergency.· A deputy removed a large bag of construction debris from a road.· A caller reported that a neighboring house was on fire. She then discovered that the neighbor was barbecuing with a smoker.· A tourist had questions about openly carrying a firearm.· Deputies responded to 149 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pong Ketchup Tourist Police Work Tourism Following Gallatin County Detention Center Report Bag Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.