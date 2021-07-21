Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A person reported that they saw someone squeezing ketchup packets on their vehicle.

· A man was sitting in the shade reading a book near a park. A person reported him because they felt that he was suspicious.

· Two tourists on vacation were arguing with employees about using a bathroom in a closed business.

· People were playing beer pong in an alley.

· Officers responded to 110 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A person out jogging accidentally called when they tried to adjust the volume on their phone. They didn’t have an emergency.

· A deputy removed a large bag of construction debris from a road.

· A caller reported that a neighboring house was on fire. She then discovered that the neighbor was barbecuing with a smoker.

· A tourist had questions about openly carrying a firearm.

· Deputies responded to 149 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Wednesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

