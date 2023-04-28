Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus. Officers cited them for reckless driving. They warned the driver for having an expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
· A caller was tired of constantly being tailgated by college students on his street. He wanted more patrol.
· Someone received a suspicious blank envelope and a CD in the mail. They wanted the incident documented.
· Someone was practicing karate moves with a machete in a yard, a caller reported.
· A group of college kids were riding dirt bikes around a neighborhood. They were doing wheelies and making lots of noise, a caller reported.
· A caller complained that a group of 300 people were riding bikes on a trail in costumes, and he “was almost run over.”
· Some teenagers were attempting to jump onto trains, a caller said. They were gone by the time officers arrived.
· Officers responded to 150 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller reported that a blue helicopter was hovering over houses in a neighborhood. They believed it was dangerous and wanted the pilot cited.
· Some kids were throwing rocks at cars.
· Deputies responded to 117 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
