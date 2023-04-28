Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· A driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus. Officers cited them for reckless driving. They warned the driver for having an expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

· A caller was tired of constantly being tailgated by college students on his street. He wanted more patrol.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

