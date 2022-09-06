The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person reported five gasoline canisters were stolen out of the bed of his truck.
· Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business. A woman was inside cleaning. She had set off the alarm because she came to clean on a day she isn’t normally scheduled to clean. A manager turned off the alarm.
· A caller reported seeing several children on the roof of a school. Officers spoke with the kids who were playing basketball. They said the ball went on the roof and one jumped up to retrieve it. There was no damage done.
· A black bear cub was hit and injured by a car.
· Officers responded to 115 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Deputies responded to a noise complaint of small party, with about eight people in the backyard and a small fire. The homeowner said they’d “shut it down.”
· Deputies responded to a report of several gunshots in the River Rock Pond area. Deputies found firework debris that was still warm.
· Deputies responded to a brush fire near Interstate 90 that was already out. Several people apparently put the fire out themselves. Firefighters responded to mop up the fire.
· Deputies responded to 103 calls on Monday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 166 people on Tuesday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.