The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported two people fighting. An officer checked on the two. They were with a group of friends and had been messing around, not fighting.

· A man peed in a field. Officers warned the man for urinating in public and directed him to nearby businesses with bathrooms.

· A person watching a security camera reported two people trespassing inside a building. The two people were gone when officers arrived.

· A person reported someone in a field with a flashlight whom they felt was acting suspicious. Officers checked the area but were not able to find a person with a flashlight.

· Officers responded to 96 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday were not made available.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Monday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

