The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· A caller reported two people fighting. An officer checked on the two. They were with a group of friends and had been messing around, not fighting.· A man peed in a field. Officers warned the man for urinating in public and directed him to nearby businesses with bathrooms.· A person watching a security camera reported two people trespassing inside a building. The two people were gone when officers arrived. · A person reported someone in a field with a flashlight whom they felt was acting suspicious. Officers checked the area but were not able to find a person with a flashlight.· Officers responded to 96 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday were not made available.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Monday.