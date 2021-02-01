The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• “Loud and obnoxious” neighbors were partying. An officer warned them.
• Someone drove away from a gas pump with the handle and hose still in in the car.
• A man wanted to know how to get someone he rented a room to out of his house.
• Four drunk men were banned from a hotel until the morning after they refused to be quiet. The men told an officer they knew they couldn’t come back until the morning.
• Officers responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A woman posed as someone else to get a free ski pass. A deputy banned the woman from the property.
• A dispatcher could hear a man talking about skiing all the way down to the lift.
• Someone’s burn barrel tipped over on a road. A neighbor reported garbage spilled out of it and had not been cleaned up or moved in the past month.
• Deputies responded to 76 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Monday.
