The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included:
· A dog was found alone with “no human.” The human was found and told police that they let their dog roam and people will put the dog in the fenced area of a park.
· Traffic cones were found in the middle of a road that were not set up to “block anything.”
· A “highly intoxicated” person was given a ticket for repeatedly revving the engine of an immovable vehicle “for no reason.”
· A Subaru and BMW were seen using the oncoming lane of traffic to drag race.
· Officers responded to calls 74 Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 152 people Monday.
