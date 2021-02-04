The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man jumped out of his car and pushed a crosswalk button.
• A caller reported a car looked abandoned near the caller’s home. The caller wanted to make sure it wasn’t stolen and didn't mind it.
• Teenagers threw snowballs from the top of a parking garage. An officer notified their parents.
• A drunk man asked for directions to get to Montana State University. Officers found the man and gave him a ride.
• Officers responded to 100 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A car alarm had been going off for several hours. Deputies were unable to find it.
• A deputy dispatched an elk that was hit by a semitrailer.
• Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 158 inmates Thursday.
