The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A drunk man left a knife with a piece of paper by it in a flowerpot. A caller moved the knife so kids didn’t grab it.
• A man “freaked out” and ran when someone called 911.
• A man trying to play a video on his phone called 911.
• A caller heard a neighbor say he was going to punch someone in the face. Officers found the neighbor was upset while playing video games by himself.
• A caller wanted an officer to check the caller’s ID at a liquor store.
• Officers responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Multiple mailboxes on a road were vandalized.
• Skiers accidentally called 911. Dispatch could hear two men talking about the run they just went on.
• Someone found a chain on a road.
• Deputies responded to 150 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 146 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.