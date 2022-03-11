The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported a truck had been running for several hours. The truck was driven away before officers were able to respond.
· A large chunk of ice was in a lane of traffic on 7th Avenue. An officer removed the ice from the road.
· A person turned in a Montana drivers license they found. An officer left a voicemail for the owner of the license.
· A man accidentally called 911 using his Jeep’s dashboard screen. There was no emergency.
· Officers responded to 142 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A School Resource Officer taught an online safety and cyberbullying class.
· A deputy responded to a request for a welfare check based on a personal locator beacon going off. Deputies got in touch with the man the beacon was registered to, who was fine and had left the beacon at a friend’s house.
· A person reported one Airpod and the Airpods case being stolen. The person found the area the case was taken to using the “Find My iPhone” app and locked the case so they can’t be connected to any other devices. Deputies took a report.
· Deputies responded to 105 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Friday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.