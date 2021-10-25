Hunting season, working late and the First Amendment: Police Reports for Sunday, Oct. 24 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· An officer “applauded individuals intoxicated use of the 1st Amendment.”· A person called to self-report that they ran a red light. The person was not written a citation. · A caller who was rude to dispatchers wanted to speak to law enforcement about gun laws in Montana. An officer got in touch with the caller to answer their questions.· A small kitten was running around in or near some bushes. Animal Control set up a live trap to catch the kitten and bring it to safety.· Officers responded to 88 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · A caller reported a party with cars parked all along the street and said they were sick of the “constant partying and drugs.” Deputies went to the scene and determined that none of the cars were blocking traffic and there were no loud noises or music coming from the home.· A person reported that people were firing guns close enough to their location that they could hear the gunshots. A deputy spoke with the caller to explain that hunting season has begun and that duck hunting is legal in the area the gunshots were coming from.· A caller reported a suspicious person in a closed clinic after hours. A deputy made contact with the person, who was an employee working late.· A man reported what he believed to be an SOS signal from a flashlight somewhere near his residence. Law enforcement checked the area and found some landscape and security lighting and a blinking light on a cell tower but did not find anyone in distress.· Deputies responded to 60 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Officer Caller Hunting Work Police Telephony Law Enforcement Lighting Following Gallatin County Detention Center Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.