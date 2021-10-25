Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· An officer “applauded individuals intoxicated use of the 1st Amendment.”

· A person called to self-report that they ran a red light. The person was not written a citation.

· A caller who was rude to dispatchers wanted to speak to law enforcement about gun laws in Montana. An officer got in touch with the caller to answer their questions.

· A small kitten was running around in or near some bushes. Animal Control set up a live trap to catch the kitten and bring it to safety.

· Officers responded to 88 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported a party with cars parked all along the street and said they were sick of the “constant partying and drugs.” Deputies went to the scene and determined that none of the cars were blocking traffic and there were no loud noises or music coming from the home.

· A person reported that people were firing guns close enough to their location that they could hear the gunshots. A deputy spoke with the caller to explain that hunting season has begun and that duck hunting is legal in the area the gunshots were coming from.

· A caller reported a suspicious person in a closed clinic after hours. A deputy made contact with the person, who was an employee working late.

· A man reported what he believed to be an SOS signal from a flashlight somewhere near his residence. Law enforcement checked the area and found some landscape and security lighting and a blinking light on a cell tower but did not find anyone in distress.

· Deputies responded to 60 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Monday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

