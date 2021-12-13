Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A stovetop caught on fire inside a home. A fire engine responded and knocked the fire back before it spread.

· A person heard gunshots while working on their car on Sunday morning. An officer responded and determined the gunshots were likely waterfowl hunters in a field near the person’s home.

· A woman requested a welfare check on a neighbor who appeared to have passed out in his vehicle. Officers responded and found that the man had just fallen asleep in the vehicle and did not need any assistance.

· A caller reported they smelled marijuana in their apartment building’s elevator. Officers advised the person that an adult over 21 smoking marijuana is not a crime. The person said it was against the building’s rules. An officer advised them to file a complaint with the managers of the building.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 103 calls on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A person called 911 and said “send it.” A deputy got in touch with the person, who had been skiing at the Yellowstone Club and accidentally called 911 while doing so.

· A person accidentally called 911 by activating their iPhone’s emergency SOS function. The person “requested a news article” about the emergency SOS function.

· A caller found a wallet at a grocery store. A deputy helped get the wallet back to its owner.

· Deputies responded to 52 calls on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people on Monday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

