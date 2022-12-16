The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Officers responded to a noise complaint at a hotel room, where a TV was on loud and a hot tub was running late into the night. Officers spoke with the guest who said he had left the hot tub running to humidify his room.
· A man shoveling snow off of his roof accidentally dialed 911 and the dispatcher could hear him “howling” with his dog. He said there was no emergency.
· A caller reported seeing “hot rodders” with Christmas lights on their cars driving around.
· Officers responded to 152 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A person who had recently bought a jet ski wanted to have it checked to see if it had previously been stolen.
· Deputies took a report of a scam call where a person was claiming to work for the sheriff’s office and saying people had warrants out for their arrest.
· Deputies responded to multiple slide-offs, fender benders and cars in ditches.
· Deputies responded to 117 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Friday.
