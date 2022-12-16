Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· Officers responded to a noise complaint at a hotel room, where a TV was on loud and a hot tub was running late into the night. Officers spoke with the guest who said he had left the hot tub running to humidify his room.

· A man shoveling snow off of his roof accidentally dialed 911 and the dispatcher could hear him “howling” with his dog. He said there was no emergency.


