The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:

· A person saw a social media post about sex trafficking in Bozeman. An officer told the person that the post was not accurate, and gave information on safety and what to look for.

· A person believed that someone had been using their hot tub while they were out of town. The person came home to find the cover removed from the hot tub and the jets on.


