The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Officers told two people to leash their dogs at a park, and directed them to off-leash dog parks in town.
· A caller reported a panting dog locked inside a car. An officer responded and got in touch with the owner, who came and let the dog out. The interior of the car was nearly 100 degrees. The officer gave the dog owner a warning.
· A caller reported seeing a “very skinny” goat and was worried about the goat’s welfare. An officer talked to the goat’s owner. The officer learned that it’s common for that specific breed of goat to be skinnier.
· A caller reported a few children climbing on the roof of a church. The responding officer didn’t find any children.
Police responded to 148 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· Deputies responded to a report of a person driving into someone’s driveway with their headlights on. Deputies spoke to the driver, who was delivering newspapers.
· A caller reported a neighbor’s horse had gotten into their yard.
· Someone reported two tractors driving 5 mph on Highway 191 and not pulling over to let traffic pass.
· Deputies responded to 100 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 inmates on Friday.
