The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A teenager was acting suspiciously and trying door handles to different vehicles in a parking lot. He was cited for possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21.
· A man was arrested for urinating in public and being an intoxicated pedestrian.
· A caller reported someone was driving 35 mph in a 70 mph area of Bridger Canyon because they were texting. Law enforcement checked the area and did not find a vehicle that matched the description.
· A person reported their next door neighbor was “blaring music.” Officers responded and attempted to warn the neighbors about the noise, which had stopped, but nobody answered the door.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 97 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· Four horses were running down a road. Deputies were able to corral one of the horses, but the other three escaped. The owners and the owners’ neighbors were also looking for the horses and advised deputies that they would call back if they needed further help.
· A woman skiing at Big Sky Resort accidentally called 911 while using her phone without her glasses on. There was no emergency.
· A caller reported a driver drinking what they believed to be a beer and driving “all over the road.” A deputy pulled over a vehicle that matched the description and found that the driver did not display any signs of impairment and had only been drinking an energy drink.
· A person reported that someone had been connecting to their bluetooth speaker and then playing “obscene songs at all hours of night.”
· Deputies responded to 54 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.