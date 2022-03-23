The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· An officer helped push a broken-down car out of a street.
· A caller reported a man passed out or sleeping in a vehicle near a construction site. Officers responded and found that the man was a construction worker who was just waiting for a contractor to show up. The man did not need law enforcement assistance.
· A person reported two skinny horses in a pasture and requested officers check on the horses’ welfare. Animal Control officers were familiar with the horses, both of which are elderly, and the owner, who is trying to get the horses to eat more.
· A woman reported that she believed a group of teenagers were casing her house during the night. She told dispatchers that the teenagers rang her doorbell and then rang away.
· Officers responded to 173 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A deputy did a presentation on cyberbullying.
· Several goats were running around on and near a road. Montana Highway Patrol was advised of the goat situation.
· A woman was upset that a deputy refused to give her private information about her neighbors.
· Deputies responded to 141 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Wednesday.
