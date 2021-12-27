Horses, donuts and getting in trouble with Dad: Police Reports for Sunday, Dec. 26 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· A car got high-centered on a snowy median and needed help getting unstuck. Law enforcement helped coordinate a tow truck company to pull the vehicle off the median.· A person accidentally called 911 while in the movie theater. An officer confirmed with the movie theater that there was no emergency. · A caller reported the driver of a white pickup driving recklessly. Officers pulled over the truck and found that the driver was a teenager. They contacted the teenager’s dad to have him respond and issued a warning to the teenager.· An officer ticketed a driver for doing donuts in fresh snow on a football field and parking lot.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 74 calls on Sunday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · Several horses were running down Valley Center Road.· A deputy helped dig a vehicle out of a snowbank. A short while later, the same deputy helped get a broken down vehicle started and on its way.· A 911 hang up call came from the Bridger Bowl area. The call sounded like a pocket dial, but deputies advised Bridger Bowl Ski Patrol just in case.· Deputies responded to many reports of vehicles that got stuck in the snow or that slid off the road.· Deputies responded to 104 calls on Sunday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Vehicle Motor Vehicle Police Transports Highway Officer Driver Gallatin County Detention Center Following Bridger Bowl Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.