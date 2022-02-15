Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A person found and returned a Gallatin County work badge found in a jury room. The badge was taken for safekeeping. 

· A man accidentally called 911 at the grocery store. There was no emergency, except that the man was shopping for Valentine’s Day on the day itself.

· Officers took a report of a civilian taking a lost dog to Heart of the Valley. The dog was released to its owner on the same day.

· A man riding on public transportation was refusing to wear a mask on a mask-required bus and refusing to get off of the bus when the driver told him to. The man was cautioned for disorderly conduct.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 137 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call and found that a baby had dialed 911.

· Deputies moved a ladder out of the passing lane on Interstate 90 near Three Forks.

· A person’s phone malfunctioned and called 911 11 times. There was no emergency.

· Horses were running down a bike and walking path. Deputies responded and helped get the horses contained.

· Deputies responded to 97 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Tuesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

