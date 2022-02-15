Chronicle Staff Writer
Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person found and returned a Gallatin County work badge found in a jury room. The badge was taken for safekeeping.
· A man accidentally called 911 at the grocery store. There was no emergency, except that the man was shopping for Valentine’s Day on the day itself.
· Officers took a report of a civilian taking a lost dog to Heart of the Valley. The dog was released to its owner on the same day.
· A man riding on public transportation was refusing to wear a mask on a mask-required bus and refusing to get off of the bus when the driver told him to. The man was cautioned for disorderly conduct.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 137 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call and found that a baby had dialed 911.
· Deputies moved a ladder out of the passing lane on Interstate 90 near Three Forks.
· A person’s phone malfunctioned and called 911 11 times. There was no emergency.
· Horses were running down a bike and walking path. Deputies responded and helped get the horses contained.
· Deputies responded to 97 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.