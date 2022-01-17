Horses, a headlight, and a slow driver: Police Reports for Sunday, Jan. 16 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 17, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday were not made available. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:· A caller reported a herd of horses running on a road. A deputy was unable to determine the owner of the horses. They were corralled into a nearby pasture so they were no longer a road hazard.· A man sat on his phone and accidentally called 911. A deputy spoke to the person, who confirmed there was no emergency. · A deputy pulled over a semitrailer for driving too slow and not using pullouts to allow faster traffic to pass. Between 10 and 20 vehicles were driving behind the semi, which was going between 25 and 30 mph in a 60mph zone.· A deputy stopped and warned a person for driving a vehicle with a missing headlight.· Deputies responded to 57 calls on Sunday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 116 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Motor Vehicle Transports Gallatin County Detention Center Vehicle Headlight Horse Herd Report Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.