The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported a herd of horses running on a road. A deputy was unable to determine the owner of the horses. They were corralled into a nearby pasture so they were no longer a road hazard.

· A man sat on his phone and accidentally called 911. A deputy spoke to the person, who confirmed there was no emergency.

· A deputy pulled over a semitrailer for driving too slow and not using pullouts to allow faster traffic to pass. Between 10 and 20 vehicles were driving behind the semi, which was going between 25 and 30 mph in a 60mph zone.

· A deputy stopped and warned a person for driving a vehicle with a missing headlight.

· Deputies responded to 57 calls on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 116 people on Monday. 

