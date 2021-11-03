Horses, a delivery driver and band practice: Police Reports for Tuesday, Nov. 2 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A person who lost a dispensary bag was told that someone had turned it into the police department. The person was informed that law enforcement didn’t actually have his dispensary bag.· A food delivery person tried to open a door to make a delivery and set off a burglar alarm. · A caller reported seeing a dog on the roof of a building. Animal Control checked the building and learned that a tenant has an upper level apartment with a roof and was on the roof with his dog.· A person reported people playing loud music in an alley. An officer made contact with a band practicing in a garage, who said they would shut it down for the night.· Officers responded to 139 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · Deputies responded to a 911 hangup call and found that a man accidentally called 911 while trying to turn off his wife’s phone because he didn’t know how to work it.· A caller reported four horses wandering into their pasture overnight. Deputies called back, but the caller had already returned the horses to the neighbor, who owns them.· A deputy took a report of stolen diesel fuel and oil from a construction site.· A person found a young child in their backyard on their trampoline. Shortly after responding, a deputy found the child’s parents and siblings outside looking for him and reunited the boy with his family. The child and his siblings all looked happy and healthy.· Deputies responded to 108 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Police Building Industry Telephony Caller Delivery Officer Following Band Gallatin County Detention Center Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.