The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Officers investigated a hit and run where a car apparently backed into an employee pushing shopping carts and left the scene.
· A caller reported driving behind a car with no headlights or taillights lit after dark. Other cars had flashed their high-beams at the car, but the driver didn’t seem to notice.
· Officers responded to 89 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A woman accidentally dialed 911. She “sounded intoxicated” but said she was OK and that she’d picked up someone else’s phone and would drop it off at the sheriff’s office in the morning.
· A deputy checked up on a herd of cattle after a neighbor reported they seemed to be underfed. The cattle owner said he fed the cows twice a day and would be feeding them inside the barn when it gets colder.
· Deputies checked on a business for signs of distress after a 911 hang up that “sounded like a person making barking and howling noises.” The deputy found there was no emergency, the accidental 911 call was due to a dog.
· Deputies responded to 113 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Tuesday.
