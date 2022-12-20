Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· Officers investigated a hit and run where a car apparently backed into an employee pushing shopping carts and left the scene.

· A caller reported driving behind a car with no headlights or taillights lit after dark. Other cars had flashed their high-beams at the car, but the driver didn’t seem to notice.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

