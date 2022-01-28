The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A man got a ticket for the first time in multiple decades and was confused about what to do to take care of it.
· Two people requested welfare checks on children outside holding signs for a religious conference. The callers were concerned that the kids were cold and not in school. Officers responded and determined the children were being cared for.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 125 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A semitrailer driver called in a vehicle for following too closely and not dimming high beams while driving through the canyon. The driver was contacted near Four Corners and told deputies it was his first time driving the vehicle, he was having trouble with the high beams, and was nervous about driving through the canyon with snow on the ground. The driver was warned.
· A man requested a welfare check on his neighbor, who had started a vehicle early in the morning and left it running for a long stretch of time. Deputies responded and found that the neighbor was charging his pickup battery and did not need any assistance.
· Logs fell out of a logging truck and were scattered on the road. Montana Highway Patrol responded and assisted in getting the logs off the road.
· Deputies responded to 113 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Friday.
