Helicopters, wet ammo and three guys playing video games: Police Reports for Wednesday, Oct. 20
By Melissa Loveridge
Oct 21, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· An officer cited a child with a minor in possession of an intoxicating substance and sent them back to class.

· A person wanted to know why helicopters fly so low over Bozeman. 

· A caller reported a truck drove off the shoulder of a road to pass a garbage truck. Officers weren't able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot the caller said it pulled off into.

· A caller reported that a neighbor was having a "large loud party." Officers responded to the area and found three people playing video games and listening to music at a reasonable level.

· Officers responded to 139 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: 

· A man called to report that he was called a Californian in an argument and was worried that the man who called him a Californian was going to come let his cows out of the gate.

· A caller had questions about what to do with ammunition that got wet.

· Deputies talked with a person who had questions about getting their concealed carry permit transferred from another state.

· A person reported that they saw a vehicle run over street signs and then leave the area. Montana Highway Patrol was advised.

· Deputies responded to 113 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Thursday.