Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported that someone left a hat with a skull on it in their backyard hammock.
Someone reported seeing a “kind of” mobile, injured deer in a ditch near a road.
· An officer helped a woman get onto a bus
· Someone reported losing a wallet and thought a neighbor had stolen it. It was later determined that the man lost his wallet while drunk the night prior. Officers found no evidence to suspect theft.
· Officers responded to 198 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A deputy warned a driver for not using her headlights.
· A caller reported finding a switchblade in her pasture and thought it was odd. She was told it would be fine for her to dispose of the knife.
· A caller reported that a young moose had been “hanging out” in a neighborhood for a while and had gotten comfortable. It wasn’t threatening anyone but the caller thought it may get hurt. The caller was told to call Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
· Deputies responded to 145 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 156 people on Friday.
