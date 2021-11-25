Hacked accounts, drunk strangers and cars in fields: Bozeman Police Reports for Wednesday, Nov. 24 By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 25, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday included the following:Officers arrested a man after a caller reported he was aggressively yelling at her husband in their garage and seemed drunk.A caller reported he believed his cryptocurrency accounts had been hacked.A man called dispatch to ask if it would be OK if he took a bicycle he believed to be abandoned, then told an officer he disagreed with several laws.A caller reported someone was driving around in a field on South Third Avenue. Officers were not able to locate the car.Officers responded to 108 calls. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday were not made available.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Thursday afternoon. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Bozeman Police Police Social Services Transports Caller Car Gallatin County Detention Center Report Following Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.