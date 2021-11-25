Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday included the following:

  • Officers arrested a man after a caller reported he was aggressively yelling at her husband in their garage and seemed drunk.
  • A caller reported he believed his cryptocurrency accounts had been hacked.
  • A man called dispatch to ask if it would be OK if he took a bicycle he believed to be abandoned, then told an officer he disagreed with several laws.
  • A caller reported someone was driving around in a field on South Third Avenue. Officers were not able to locate the car.

Officers responded to 108 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday were not made available.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Thursday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags