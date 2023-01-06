Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

  • A truck was driving slowly through a parking lot and over sidewalks. The driver said that he was laying chemicals in the lot. 
  • A North Carolina resident reached out to the police about a possibly fraudulent website from a guitar company that appeared to be based in Bozeman. 
  • A person called about the city’s rules on dumping. 
  • A deer was hit and lived. The caller did not hit the deer.
  • Officers responded to 127 calls Thursday.


The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports were not available by deadline.

