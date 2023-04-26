Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· A person reported that people were sitting in a car breathing from a “small glass tube.” Police found that the people were eating and not doing drugs.

· A person reported that three kids were ding dong ditching in their neighborhood, and wanted police to drive by and “maybe scare them a little.” The kids admitted to doing it and said they would stop.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

