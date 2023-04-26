The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A person reported that people were sitting in a car breathing from a “small glass tube.” Police found that the people were eating and not doing drugs.
· A person reported that three kids were ding dong ditching in their neighborhood, and wanted police to drive by and “maybe scare them a little.” The kids admitted to doing it and said they would stop.
· A skateboard was stolen after being left in a roundabout.
· Officers responded to calls 147 Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included:
· A person heard that another person had six to 10 snowboards in their room, and believed the snowboards were stolen. The person with the hoard of snowboards did not meet with deputies as planned.
· A person reported that someone went floating down a river and stopped on their land to build a campfire. The fire builder told deputies that their kayak had flipped and that they were trying to warm up.
· A person reported a neighbor that often has their dog off its leash. The person said that they were walking their dog with their significant other, and the dog that was off its leash caused their significant other to fall and break two ribs.
· Deputies responded to calls 135 Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people Wednesday.
