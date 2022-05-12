The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Police observed a suspicious looking car driving early in the morning with a passenger window rolled down. The person in the car was delivering newspapers.
· Two neighbors reported having a dispute over a flower pot.
· A caller reported three children had climbed onto the roof of a building. Their parents were called.
· Someone reported three teens doing graffiti under a bridge. An officer who responded couldn’t find new graffiti.
· Officers responded to 159 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Two people camping in their cars were advised by a deputy that they were camping on private land and the landowner had reported them. The campers said they thought they were on state land and would move.
· A woman driving a car flagged down a deputy saying she was being followed by another car. The driver of the second car stopped to tell the deputy he was upset with how the woman was driving and followed her because he wanted to talk to her about it. The deputy told the man that that was unsafe. Both the man and woman were given warnings for their driving.
· Deputies warned a farmer for having an unattended burn. The farmer told the deputies he will maintain the burn now.
· Deputies responded to 126 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Thursday.
