The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An officer spoke to government classes.
• A caller slid into a street sign on Sunday night. The caller wanted it documented.
• A woman gave police an abandoned bike that was at her business.
• Someone wanted an officer to bring keys to them.
• Officers responded to 188 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone reported a suspicious black truck was “parked weird.” Deputies found a man and a woman in the truck. A deputy recognized the man, who was not allowed to have contact with the woman.
• A deputy helped a person whose car ran out of gas.
• Someone recommended how to improve commute times after ski days.
• Someone broke into a patrol car.
• Rolls of carpet fell onto Interstate 90. Deputies removed them.
• Deputies responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 inmates Wednesday.
