The Bozeman Police Department reports from Thursday included:

· A person reported that they heard a loud profanity, a bang against a wall and a scream. It was a parent dying their child’s hair while listening to music.

· A pair of kids were warned for trying to shoot gophers with pellet guns. A caller reported that they returned with fishing poles to catch gophers.


