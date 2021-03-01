The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A dog was “going ballistic.” An officer warned the dog’s owner.
• Someone had questions about parking downtown on weekends.
• A man wanted to know when he can get his car back.
• While taking trash out, someone found vinegar, Epsom salts, bloodied towels and a bottle of bleach. Officers found no criminal activity happened.
• A man wanted to know what he could do about a defective flavored vape he bought.
• Officers responded to 99 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• Calves ran on a road.
• Someone wanted to know if it was legal to practice archery on state land.
• Kids spun brodies in a green golf cart. The kids parked the golf cart after a deputy warned them.
• Deputies responded to 75 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 151 inmates Monday.
