The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A dog was running in a road. Officers responded but weren’t able to find the dog.
· A golf bag full of clubs fell out of a truck with an open tailgate.
· A man became belligerent and was cursing and shouting at employees when they asked him to wear a mask. The man got in his vehicle and drove away before law enforcement arrived.
· A ladder was in the road on an interstate off-ramp.
· Officers responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· Employees who closed a business set the alarm incorrectly and it went off when other employees entered the business in the morning.
· A driver of a Tesla was driving around without plates. Deputies stopped and warned the driver.
· A trailer with four snowmobiles in it caught fire while being towed. The driver was able to disconnect the trailer before it became fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported — except for damage to the snowmobiles.
· Deputies responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 150 people Friday.
