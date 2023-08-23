Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Monday included:
A caller reported that some kids had egged his house last night.
Someone called in to report a stolen catalytic converter.
A caller reported two aggressive golden retrievers at a dog park and wanted their owner talked to about leash laws.
A caller wanted an officer to speak with a neighbor who had complained about his remote-controlled car that he drives around the neighborhood.
A person seen around a residence wearing all black and a net on his head was found to be spraying a bees nest.
A man was seen chasing people and breaking bottles in an alley off Main Street.
Officers responded to 91 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 142 people on Tuesday.
