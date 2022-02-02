The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported what they believed to be a small but noisy party. Officers responded and found that a handful of people were playing Mario Kart, a popular racing game. The people were warned for playing Mario Kart too loud.
· A two-year-old accidentally called 911. There was no emergency.
· A business requested a welfare check on a woman who staff believed to be incoherent and in need of some help. Officers made contact with the woman.
· A person accidentally called 911 while trying to adjust the volume on their phone. There was no emergency.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 146 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported a fire on Frank Road. Deputies informed the caller there was a valid burn permit for burning in that area.
· A person found some personal property on a road that they believed belonged to someone who had been in a recent crash at that location. Deputies left a voicemail for the person about the property.
· A man reported that a car was abandoned on his lawn. Deputies responded to the area and were able to get in touch with the registered owner of the vehicle. He moved his vehicle and was asked not to park in the same spot again.
· A caller reported that their neighbor’s goats had wandered into their yard. Deputies herded the goats back to the correct property and left a card for the goat owners requesting they follow up with the sheriff’s office.
· Deputies responded to 113 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Wednesday.
