The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

  • A car alarm was going off for more than five minutes.
  • A house with many young males was being too loud.
  • A person’s rental car may have been towed.
  • A person reported someone smoking in front of their vehicle. The person said they believed that smoking by their car is assault with intent to harm.
  • A husband believed his wife to be missing. She was out having dinner with the girls.
  • Officers responded to 144 calls Friday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 109 people Saturday.

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

