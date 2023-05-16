Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports from Monday included:
· A person was found laying on the grass next to their bike and backpack. The person was alert and playing on their phone.
· A person heard 15 gunshots “pretty far away,” but could not provide police with a location that the gunshots came from.
· A person reported that someone was riding what appeared to be a loud dirt bike yelling at their friend. The vehicle was actually a modified pedal bike.
· Officers responded to 179 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Monday included:
· A person reported that a regular customer gave them a gun for their birthday. The person had never owned a gun, and was concerned that the gun might have been stolen.
· A person reported that someone was speeding on their dirt bike. The biker told the caller that they were also drunk because their girlfriend broke up with them.
· A person reported that “lots of drunk people” were loud on a porch.
· Deputies responded to 133 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people Tuesday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
