Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Monday included:

· A person was found laying on the grass next to their bike and backpack. The person was alert and playing on their phone.

· A person heard 15 gunshots “pretty far away,” but could not provide police with a location that the gunshots came from.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags